Muhyiddin could still be PM despite resigning as PN chief, analysts say

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as PN chairman effective Jan 1.

PETALING JAYA : Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman does not necessarily shut the door on the Bersatu president being considered as a prime ministerial candidate ahead of the 16th general election (GE16), according to analysts.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said Muhyiddin’s decision to step down from PN’s top post could be a strategic calculation, particularly as PAS has yet to put forward a credible figure to lead the coalition.

“Muhyiddin knows that PAS does not, at this point, have an individual whom it can put forward as a prime ministerial candidate. The argument that approval from the PN council is required merely masks that reality,” he told FMT.

Azmi said the situation was compounded by the Perlis crisis, which he said had “plunged the opposition coalition into turmoil”, putting the leadership rivalry between PAS and Bersatu on full display, alongside the resignations of several senior leaders.

Azmi Hassan.

“If PN remains divided and fails to present a clear leadership, it will make it easier for Pakatan Harapan to work with Barisan Nasional to apply pressure on PN, including in the SG4 states,” he said, referring to the four state governments led by the opposition.

Muhyiddin stepped down as PN chairman effective Jan 1, following a political upheaval in Perlis which saw a change of menteri besar between PAS and Bersatu.

The former prime minister however said that he remained president of Bersatu and was committed to ensuring that the party continues to cooperate within PN.

Universiti Malaya’s Tawfik Yaakub said Muhyiddin would face significant challenges in climbing to the top post.

Tawfik Yaakub.

He said the Pagoh MP was dealing with an internal party landscape that was not fully stable, leaving his political standing fragile in the event that he seeks to re-emerge as a prime ministerial contender.

However, he said Muhyiddin still wielded political influence and retained support among the Malays, enabling him to play other meaningful roles within the opposition bloc.

“His role is now better suited as the backbone or a ‘de facto leader’ to stabilise Bersatu and maintain Malay support for PN, rather than a prime ministerial candidate,” he said.

Tawfik did not rule out the possibility of Muhyiddin returning to consideration if GE16 results in a hung Parliament or necessitates the formation of a grand coalition.

“From a constitutional standpoint, there is no obstacle to his appointment as prime minister if he commands the majority support. Politics is dynamic – there are no permanent friends or enemies,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said PAS and the PN leadership appeared more inclined to seek a fresh face to generate a new wave of support, as the current leadership was seen as “worn out”, including in efforts to attract non-Malay backing.

“Pressure from PAS and internal conflicts are what pushed Muhyiddin to step aside. This is a signal that the opposition is searching for a new direction,” he said.