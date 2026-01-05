Owner of foreign-registered vehicle in RON95 case presents himself to cops

A video clip has been widely circulated showing a man filling up with subsidised RON95 at a pump in Johor Bahru.

PETALING JAYA : The owner of a foreign-registered vehicle accused of concealing its number plate to purchase subsidised RON95 fuel last Friday, has presented himself at the Kulai police headquarters to assist in the investigation.

Kulai police chief Tan Seng Lee said the investigation is still in progress and will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor, Bernama reported.

He said those featured in a viral video purchasing the subsidised petrol meant only for Malaysians were a married couple, aged 63 and 67.

Tan said the driver had covered the number plate of his Singapore-registered car with black tape.

He said the case would be investigated for displaying altered or fake registration numbers.

Police tracked down the owner, a permanent resident based in Singapore, and summoned him to the Kulai police headquarters to assist in the investigation.

After the video went viral on social media, Johor domestic trade and cost of living ministry officers inspected the petrol station.

The ministry’s Johor director, Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, said enforcement action had been initiated under Sub-regulation 12A of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 for suspected breach of the supply controller’s directive, which prohibits the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles.