Dr M admitted to IJN after fall at home

Dr Mahathir Mohamad was said to have fallen while moving from the balcony to the living room at his residence.

PETALING JAYA : Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was warded for observation at the National Heart Institute (IJN) this morning, following a fall at his home.

His aide Suffi Yusoff said Mahathir remained conscious and was taken to IJN by ambulance.

“I was made to understand that he fell while moving from the balcony to the living room,” he said in a WhatsApp text to a media group chat.

Mahathir previously made multiple visits to IJN, the latest on July 13 last year after experiencing fatigue while attending a picnic and potluck in Putrajaya to celebrate his 100th birthday and the 99th birthday of his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Ali.

He left the event early after participating in activities such as cycling, and was taken to IJN for observation. He was discharged later the same day.