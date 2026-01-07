Prasarana to roll out 250 electric buses by March 2027

Prasarana Malaysia Bhd’s president and group CEO, Amir Hamdan, said the addition of the new diesel and electric buses is aimed at strengthening service availability and improving the operational reliability of the Rapid Bus network.

PETALING JAYA : Prasarana Malaysia Bhd is stepping up efforts to modernise its bus fleet, with 310 new diesel buses being delivered in stages until next month, and 250 electric buses set to enter service from March 2027.

Prasarana president and group CEO Amir Hamdan said delivery of the 310 diesel buses, which began last year, is expected to be completed by February.

He said the first phase of its electric bus programme would see 250 units fully procured by March next year.

“These additions are aimed at strengthening service availability and improving the operational reliability of the Rapid Bus network,” he said during the launch of Prasarana’s 2025 performance report here today.

Amir said supporting infrastructure was also being upgraded to improve passenger access, comfort and overall travel experience.

“To date, 301 bus stops and 16 pedestrian walkways have been completed, while construction is ongoing for another 43 bus stops and 17 walkways,” he said.

Amir said Prasarana would expand dedicated bus lanes this year to improve traffic flow and reduce travel times for bus commuters.

Two new bus-only lanes will be introduced on Jalan Ipoh and Jalan Gombak, with phased implementation beginning in the third quarter of 2026.

The bus lane on Jalan Ampang, previously implemented on a trial basis, will also be made permanent to improve service consistency along the corridor.

Amir said the improvements formed part of Prasarana’s broader efforts to strengthen bus connectivity and enhance the public transport experience, particularly in high-demand urban areas.