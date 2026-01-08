Disastrous day for homesters at Malaysia Open

Pearly Tan-M Thinaah lost to their 60th-ranked Indonesian rivals in the second round of the Malaysia Open. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian shuttlers suffered major losses in the second round of the Malaysia Open today, including women’s doubles title contenders Pearly Tan-M Thinaah.

Second seeds Pearly-Thinaah were shown the exit by world No 60 pair Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Trias Puspitasari, in their first defeat to the Indonesian duo in their five encounters so far.

Despite spirited backing from the home crowd, the Malaysians went down 24-26, 17-21 to the Indonesians in 53 minutes at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

World No 7 men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani also disappointed the fans after going down to the 16th-ranked English pair Ben Lane-Sean Vendy 13-21, 17-21 in 42 minutes.

National men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao fell to top Indonesian shuttler Jonatan Christie in straight games of 21-18, 21-11 in a match lasting 55 minutes.

Earlier this morning, meanwhile, world No 9 mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai went down tamely 9-21, 17-21 to American duo Presley Smith-Jennie Gai, who are 22 rungs below the Malaysians.

Only reigning world mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei made it to the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open.