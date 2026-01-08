Subang MP weighs federal funds for fresh study on SS14 flyover

Subang MP Wong Chen said while developer-funded studies are normal for projects without objections, the proposed flyover has received objections.

PETALING JAYA : PKR’s Wong Chen is exploring the use of federal funds to pay for an independent traffic impact assessment (TIA) of the proposed SS14 flyover, after the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) decided against commissioning one.

In a Facebook post, the Subang MP said his office received a letter dated Jan 7, saying MBSJ “does not intend” to appoint a new consultant.

The current TIA was funded by the project developer, Sunway Group.

Wong said that while developer-funded studies were normal for projects without objections, the proposed flyover had received objections.

“When residents, who pay assessment fees, object (to a project), an independent TIA is simply good governance,” he said.

Wong said he met with the mayor on Dec 12 to push for the TIA and, later, together with residents, picked Perunding Atur Trafik Sdn Bhd from a list of five council-approved firms.

However, MBSJ now says it will rely on the existing assessment, done by the appointed consultant, he said.

Wong said he would seek guidance on whether his MP allocation could legally fund the study, as councils fall under the state.

Last November, several SS14 residents held a protest against the proposed flyover to connect Jalan Lagoon Selatan to the Subang-Kelana Link, claiming they were kept in the dark on its details even after their last engagement with MBSJ on the matter in August.

The flyover is expected to provide motorists with a smoother route towards the Federal Highway and New Klang Valley Expressway.