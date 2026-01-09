Army to intensify religious, spiritual programmes

Several videos had emerged on social media, showing the ‘entertainment culture’ among military officers, including at the Subang Air Base.

PETALING JAYA : The army will organise more religious and spiritual activities as part of broader efforts to cultivate professional values and a disciplined, principled identity among its personnel.

The army said the initiative is part of measures to strengthen moral education, integrity and ethics at all levels of the force amid allegations of immoral activities at military camps, including the unauthorised entry of outsiders for entertainment, and the existence of minibars.

“The army’s new leadership views the issue seriously and will not compromise on any form of misconduct involving its personnel, whether officers or other ranks, if found to be involved directly or indirectly,” it said in a statement.

“The army will conduct an internal investigation into the complaints received, and firm action will be taken in accordance with existing service regulations and laws if those involved are proven guilty.”

It said continuous enforcement will also be carried out through commanders at all units, formations and training centres, with regular reminders and monitoring to curb integrity issues and immoral activities within the ranks.

The army stressed that these measures reflect its commitment to upholding high standards of integrity and professionalism, and to ensuring the institution remains trusted, respected and supported by the public.

“The army’s leadership remains committed to safeguarding national security and sovereignty through disciplined, ethical and professional conduct among its personnel,” it said.

Earlier today, PAS Youth called for a greater inculcation of Islamic teachings among armed forces personnel, stating that weak religious grounding could erode discipline and threaten national security.

PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden said recent controversies involving the military have tarnished the image of the armed forces.

“The absence of genuine religious understanding not only damages the morals and character of (armed forces) personnel but also has the potential to weaken discipline and national security as a whole,” he said in a statement.

The Alor Setar MP was responding to the ongoing probe into an alleged procurement tender cartel in the army, as well as allegations of immoral conduct involving officers of the armed forces.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan and his two wives to assist in its investigation into the cartel.

Hafizuddeain, who is under remand, was slated to take over as armed forces chief before he was ordered to go on leave.