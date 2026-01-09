Govt to hold immediate study on reviving UPSR, PT3

UPSR was abolished in 2021 while PT3 was cancelled that same year and officially abolished in 2022.

PUTRAJAYA : The education ministry will conduct an immediate study on the need to bring back the UPSR primary school and PT3 lower secondary examinations.

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek said the national education advisory council had been ordered to conduct the review, acknowledging the contention caused by the move to scrap the exams.

She said the Cabinet would decide on the matter after the council completes its study and submits its findings and recommendations.

UPSR was abolished in 2021 while PT3 was cancelled that same year and officially abolished in 2022.

This was followed by repeated calls for the revival of the examinations. However, Fadhlina had maintained that the government would not reverse its decision to abolish them.

The minister said the government would instead strengthen the current final examination system, aimed at reducing stress for students.

In October, deputy education minister Wong Kah Woh said overall Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia results remained stable despite the abolition of UPSR and PT3.