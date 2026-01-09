RM6.9mil in gold bars, cash seized in army cartel probe

MACC said a high-performance SUV, valued at about RM360,000 was also seized in the investigation.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has seized a total of RM6.9 million in gold bars and cash in foreign currencies as well as a high-performance sports utility vehicle in its investigation into an alleged army procurement cartel.

The gold comprised three 999 gold bars, each weighing 1kg, with a current value of around RM1.8 million, and nine pieces of gold weighing 100g each currently valued at around half a million ringgit.

According to an MACC source, the cash seized, amounting to more than RM4 million was in US dollars, euro, pound sterling, Japanese yen, and Saudi riyal.

The money was found in the car, which had been left for repairs at a workshop in the Klang Valley. The high-performance vehicle, valued at around RM360,000, is believed to have been purchased in cash,” said MACC in a statement.

Senior investigation director Zainul Darus confirmed the seizure when contacted.

The seizure came following the arrest of former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan and his two wives on Wednesday to assist in investigations into the alleged cartel.

Hafizuddeain was remanded for seven days, while one of his wives was remanded for six days and the other for three.

MACC is currently investigating owners of 26 companies connected to military procurement contracts allegedly involving a senior army officer. The probe also includes the officer’s family members and about 40 companies suspected of participating in bribery schemes.

Several companies had repeatedly secured high-value military contracts since 2023, MACC said.