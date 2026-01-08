Sim denies rumours of seat switch to Pending

SUPP president Dr Sim Kui Hian has been the Batu Kawah assemblyman since 2016. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dr Sim Kui Hian has dismissed rumours that he may switch constituencies to Pending in the next state election, stating that there is no reason to leave his Batu Kawah seat.

The Sarawak deputy premier, who has represented Batu Kawah since 2016, stressed that he remained committed to serving his constituency, reported the Dayak Daily.

“I do not know where this speculation about me moving from Batu Kawah to Pending comes from. The people in Batu Kawah are happy with (my performance),” he said at an event in Kuching.

Sim also highlighted Batu Kawah’s strategic importance as a developing satellite area of Kuching, noting that the area’s continued progress and development remain his priority.

The Pending seat is currently held by four-term assemblyman Violet Yong of DAP.

The next Sarawak state election is expected to be held no later than April 15, 2027.