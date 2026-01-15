S’wak govt denies withholding aid from flood victims refusing to evacuate

A total of 611 flood victims from 194 families were housed at relief centres in Sarawak as of this morning. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak deputy premier Douglas Uggah Embas has denied claiming that flood victims who refuse to evacuate to relief centres (PPS) will not be granted aid.

Uggah, who chairs the state disaster management committee (SDMC), said flood aid for victims who chose not to evacuate would be subject to certain conditions to be set by SDMC coordinators at the divisional level.

“What I said was that all those affected who need to evacuate should do so… to save their lives,” he said in a press conference at a PPS in Bintulu, reported The Borneo Post.

“There are specific circumstances (where aid can still be considered). For example, if someone needs to stay behind to look after a longhouse.”

He said discussions had been held with the police to ensure that any settlements or longhouses left vacant during floods are closely monitored to prevent theft.

Uggah added that floods in several areas in the state, including the Sebauh district, were alarming. He said floodwaters in some longhouses had reached roof-level, making evacuation an urgent necessity.

“In such circumstances, residents cannot remain in their homes,” he said, adding that similar measures were taken in Kuching, where residents were urged to evacuate for safety reasons even if they were initially reluctant.

Earlier today, Bernama reported that the number of flood victims housed at PPS in Sarawak had dropped to 611 from 194 families this morning, compared with 622 from 194 families yesterday afternoon.

SDMC said in a statement that four PPS remained operational in the Sibu and Bintulu divisions.