Sarawak govt looks into moving flood relief centres from schools

PETALING JAYA : Flood relief centres in Sarawak may be moved from schools to alternative sites such as longhouses, deputy premier Douglas Uggah Embas said.

Uggah said discussions will be held between the state disaster management committee and the Sarawak education department as some schools host relief centres, Borneo Post reported.

Schools reopen on Jan 12 for the new school year.

There are currently a total of 40 relief centres active in Sarawak, sheltering 3,019 victims from 888 households.

Among the schools whose facilities are currently being used as relief centres are the Tanah Merah, St Peter Simpok, Chung Hua Batu 29 and Tebekang primary school.

Uggah said 17 landslides have been recorded in Serian town with the public works department fully mobilised to look into the damage.

Complaints were also received about damaged and severed roads and bridges in the Baram and Kakus areas, he said. Officials have been told to look into immediate repairs, he said.