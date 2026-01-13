Sim denies intending to belittle Sarawakians working abroad

Sarawak deputy premier Dr Sim Kui Hian said the state government needs to improve the quality of life and opportunities in Sarawak to support and retain homegrown talent. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak deputy premier Dr Sim Kui Hian has denied intending to belittle Sarawakians working abroad by saying they “are not truly successful” if they do not return to their home state to contribute to its development.

Sim said his remarks at a dinner last Thursday were in the context of Sarawak’s current growth trajectory, where it needs to develop as well as retain talent, The Borneo Post reported.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak vice-chairman maintained that the state was proud of every talented Sarawakian who achieves success abroad.

However, he said this showed that Sarawak needed to improve the quality of opportunities being offered in the state, as well as professional pathways and quality of life, in order to support and retain homegrown talent.

“Sarawak is proud of every Sarawakian who has achieved success on the international stage through hard work, dedication and ability.

“The Sarawak government remains committed to strengthening the economic structure and living environment so that talents will be encouraged to stay, and they are welcome to contribute in whatever form possible.

“No matter where you are in the world, Sarawak will always be your home. Your achievements and experience matter, and regardless of where you are, you can play a role in contributing towards the collective building of our homeland,” he said.

Last Thursday, Sim reportedly said Sarawak had managed to produce many talents who go abroad and achieve success, although they never return to their home state.

“I don’t call that successful for Sarawak,” he was quoted as saying.

The state health, housing and local government minister said success should be measured not only by international accolades but also the individual’s values and contributions to Sarawak.