23 Rolex watches among luxury items seized in army cartel probe

MACC’s seizure of the luxury watches and other jewellery items followed the recovery of gold bars and foreign currencies in a separate raid on Friday.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission today seized RM2.2 million worth of luxury items, including 23 Rolex watches, at the residence of a woman linked to a former senior army officer under investigation for graft.

According to an MACC source, the watches were found in two bags during a morning raid at a residence in an East Coast state. The items were valued at about RM2 million at current market prices.

MACC also seized several jewellery items worth about RM225,000, the source said.

MACC’s senior investigation division director, Zainul Darus, confirmed the seizure, but declined to give details.

On Wednesday, former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan and his two wives were remanded to assist in an investigation into an alleged army procurement tender cartel.

Yesterday, MACC also seized gold bars and cash in foreign currencies worth a total of RM6.9 million, as well as a high-performance sports utility vehicle as part of its investigation into the case.

The anti-graft agency is also investigating the owners of 26 companies said to have been given contracts by the army.

They are among some 40 companies on MACC’s radar, several of which have repeatedly secured high-value military contracts since 2023, according to MACC sources.