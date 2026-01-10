Sarawak union says exams will help pupils to grow

The Sarawak Teachers’ Union said a survey in October found that 79.8% of 2,060 respondents supported the return of examinations. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sarawak Teachers’ Union has thrown its support behind the education ministry’s move to look into reinstating national examinations such as the UPSR and PT3.

It said there was strong backing from teachers for the examinations to be brought back, but there was a need to reduce administrative workloads for effective implementation.

Union president Kullin Djayang said that the reintroduction of these exams should not be viewed negatively, as many teachers believe that a structured exam system is crucial for students’ academic development and discipline.

He also said that having a certain degree of exam pressure helps schoolchildren remain focused, disciplined, and motivated academically, Borneo Post reported.

However, the Sarawak union’s stand was in contrast to that of the national union, which called for a focus on getting schoolchildren to master the basic skills of reading, writing and arithmetic, instead of reinstating examinations.

“Reinstating standardised exams does not guarantee that these problems will be solved. Primary schools need to focus on literacy and numeracy first,” said NUTP secretary-general Fouzi Singon yesterday.

“Students should master these basic skills. Will UPSR achieve this? Not necessarily,” he said.

However, Kullin cited a survey conducted by the union in October which found that 79.8% of 2,060 respondents supported the return of examinations, while only 20.2% opposed it.

“Examinations remain relevant as an objective measure to place students into appropriate classes and streams, especially during key transitions such as entry into Form 1 and Form 4,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

He acknowledged past concerns such as unhealthy competition, and urged policymakers to undertake steps to deal with such matters by calling on the expertise of psychologists and advisory panels.

The union’s support to reinstate the public exams came a day after Sarawak’s deputy minister of education, innovation and talent development Dr Annuar Rapaee urged that the eaminations be reinstated immediately without the need for a study.

Annuar said there had been a positive outcome in Sarawak’s use of assessment tests in its dual-language programme.

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek had said yesterday that the National Education Advisory Council had been tasked with studying the revival of the UPSR and PT3 (standard six and form three public examinations). She said the Cabinet would decide on the matter after the council completes its study and submits its findings and recommendations.