US citizen among 9 foreigners denied entry at Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS

The nine foreigners denied entry at the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS comprised nationals of China, the United States and Thailand. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A US citizen was refused entry into the country by authorities at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex yesterday for “failing to meet entry requirements”.

The man was among nine foreigners denied entry, according to the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), Bernama reported.

Bukit Kayu Hitam AKPS deputy operations commander Noor Azam Ahmad said the individuals, comprising nationals of China, the United States and Thailand, were denied entry after failing to meet the stipulated entry requirements and were unable to provide valid reasons or purposes for entering Malaysia.

“The American man was denied entry as he did not have a confirmed return ticket and failed to meet the entry requirements,” he said in a statement today.

“Seven Chinese nationals, comprising two women and five men, as well as a Thai woman, aged between 20 and 40, were also denied entry into Malaysia for various reasons.”

Noor Azam added that the Thai woman was found to be on the department’s suspect list, rendering her blacklisted from entering Malaysia.

He added that no seizures were made in the case and that all nine individuals were issued Notices of Refusal of Entry (NPM) and ordered to return to their respective countries of origin via the same entry route.

“AKPS remains committed to ensuring that controls at the country’s entry points are maintained at the highest level and are not abused by any party for illegal purposes,” he said, according to Bernama.