90 Kedah rape cases in 2025 involve victims in school, say cops

PETALING JAYA : The number of rape cases involving victims in school has reached an “extremely worrying” level in Kedah, according to state police chief Adzli Abu Shah.

He said throughout last year, 90 rape cases involving underage victims were recorded, with 78 cases occurring in secondary schools and 12 involving primary school pupils, Bernama reported.

“This situation is extremely worrying and must be addressed seriously. Based on investigations, the majority of these rape cases involved school students and were closely linked to social problems and moral decay, including factors such as unsupervised free mingling, abuse of trust and negligence in observing social boundaries.

“Every student must understand that no one has the right to touch, coerce or take advantage of them, whether physically, emotionally or through social media,” he was quoted as saying during a visit to Sultan Abdul Hamid College in Alor Setar today.

“Therefore, do not remain silent and report immediately to teachers, parents, guardians or education department officers so that action can be taken.”

Adzli also spoke on the massive increase in the number of bullying cases involving school students in Kedah.

He said it rose to 43 last year compared with 10 cases recorded in 2024 – a 330% spike – and called it a figure that was rather alarming.

“Of the total, 32 bullying cases occurred in secondary schools, nine in primary schools and two involved private schools. During the same period, 31 bullies were arrested and 11 of them have been charged in court.

“I would like to issue a stern reminder that there is no protection for any criminal act, even if the perpetrator is a minor or a school student. The law will be enforced without compromise,” he said, according to Bernama.