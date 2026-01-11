eGate glitch at Johor-S’pore checkpoint still unresolved, Malaysians not affected

Yesterday, it was reported that thousands of foreign nationals were forced to queue for long hours at the BSI entry point in Johor Bahru following a technical disruption. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : The eGate system disruption at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) has yet to be resolved, but border control operations continue as usual with limited impact to foreign passport holders.

The BSI branch of the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), in a Facebook post, said the situation across all zones remains under control and Malaysian citizens can continue using the eGate facilities as normal.

“It is informed that the eGate system disruption is still recurring and the operational status remains unchanged, involving foreign passport holders only.

“Foreign passport holders may use the eGates at locations such as the Incoming Bus Hall involving eGates 19, 20, 21 and 22, and the Outgoing Bus Hall (eGates 5, 6, 7 and 8).

“The immigration department, together with AKPS, are still actively carrying out repair works and continuous monitoring to address this issue,” the post said.

As a measure to reduce congestion, AKPS advised foreign visitors to download the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe) application to use the QR counters as well as the manual counters provided.

The agency also advised the public to comply with all relevant guidelines and instructions, and to give way to those in need for the sake of comfort and safety.

Yesterday, the media reported that tens of thousands of foreign nationals were stranded and forced to queue for long hours at the BSI and the Second Link land entry points between Malaysia and Singapore following a technical disruption that caused most automated immigration gates to malfunction.