Hadi calls for emergency PN Supreme Council meeting over Muhyiddin’s resignation

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the emergency meeting of the PN Supreme Council should discuss and accept Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation, and appoint a new chairman for the coalition. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has called for an emergency meeting of the Perikatan Nasional Supreme Council to confirm the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin as PN chairman and to appoint his successor.

Hadi said this is in pursuant to Clause 8.3(i)(b) of the coalition’s constitution.

In a statement yesterday, he said he had received Muhyiddin’s resignation letter dated Dec 30, 2025, with the resignation effective from Jan 1.

“It is hoped that this matter can be taken into account and appropriate action taken given that the effective date of the resignation has exceeded 10 days.

“Therefore, for the purpose of the continuity of the PN administration, I, as the PN deputy chairman, am of the view that an emergency meeting of the PN Supreme Council should be called immediately,” he said.

Hadi expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Muhyiddin, the Bersatu president, for his contributions and services in leading PN since its inception.

There have been calls from PAS leaders for the party to lead PN since Muhyiddin announced his resignation from the post, which he had helmed for the past five years, amid tensions within the opposition coalition.

On Friday, however, Hadi denied claims that his party had submitted names for the PN chairman’s post.

Malaysiakini quoted him as saying the decision had been fully entrusted to the party’s central leadership for deliberation.