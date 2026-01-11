Sarawak flood situation worsens, number of evacuees up

More than 3,500 flood victims from 1,030 families are seeking shelter in relief centres across Sarawak. (Bernama pic)

KUCHING : The flood situation in Sarawak has worsened, with 41 relief centres opened as of this morning across several major parts of the state.

The Sarawak disaster management committee said the relief centres are located in the Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri divisions, and are accommodating a total of 3,890 evacuees from 1,175 families.

This is an increase compared with yesterday, when 40 relief centres were opened as of 8pm, accommodating 3,546 victims from 1,030 families.

Among the centres recording a rise in the number of evacuees are those in the Kuching division, particularly in the Serian district, which has been identified as a disaster red zone, and those in the Sibu and Bintulu divisions.