After deadly blast, HELP University to conduct internal checks on campuses

A contractor was killed and nine others injured in an explosion involving an air-conditioning compressor at a cafeteria on the 4th floor of the university in Bukit Damansara. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : HELP University will be conducting its own internal checks to ensure the safety and integrity of the rest of its campus at Bukit Damansara following an explosion earlier today that killed one and injured nine.

In a statement, the university also said it would conduct similar checks at its campus in Sungai Bestari, Kwasa Damansara, Shah Alam.

Earlier today, a contractor was killed and nine others injured in an explosion involving an air-conditioning compressor.

The Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department said the explosion occurred in the air-conditioning compressor room located within the fourth-floor cafeteria while maintenance works were being carried out.

The blast caused about 30% structural damage to the fourth floor but did not result in a fire, it said in a statement.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the explosion was believed to have been caused by a gas leak from the air-conditioning compressor.

Tonight, the university said it was working very closely with the authorities, as well as the building owner and building management company, to determine the cause of the incident.

“The affected building will remain closed until investigations are completed,” it said.