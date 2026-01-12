Akmal says he will abide by any decisions made by Zahid, Rauf

Umno Youth chief and Merlimau assemblyman Dr Akmal Saleh greeting Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh at the latter’s office earlier today. (Dr Akmal Saleh pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh says he will abide by whatever decisions made by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh about the positions he currently holds.

He said both of them had previously selected him to contest as the assemblyman for Merlimau in Melaka, and to serve as the state executive councillor for rural development, agriculture and food security.

“Insya-Allah, let us wait. I believe the authority lies with (Rauf) as the honourable chief minister in his choice of me as an exco member. Therefore, I must comply with and follow what he says.

“The Umno president also has authority as the one who chose me to represent the party in the state election. As such, I need to obtain the consent and views of these two people before I announce anything,” Bernama reported him as saying outside the Melaka Court Mediation Centre today.

Akmal later said in a Facebook post that he conveyed his intentions and heartfelt thoughts to Rauf at the chief minister’s office this afternoon.

He said Rauf was responsible for introducing him to Umno in his days as a student leader and had taught him much about leadership.

“Thank you. I cannot repay you for all the help and knowledge you have given me. I am proud to be able to serve next to you,” he said.

Akmal had previously hinted that he would quit his posts, saying “perhaps it is time for me to step aside” after Zahid rejected his call for the party to leave the government and revive its cooperation with PAS under Muafakat Nasional.

Umno Youth secretary Hafiz Ariffin later denied rumours that Akmal was resigning.