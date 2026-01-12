Ex-army chief requests early retirement

Hafizuddeain Jantan was the 30th army chief until he was placed on garden leave amid investigations over an alleged army procurement tender cartel. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Hafizuddeain Jantan, the former army chief who was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over an alleged army procurement tender cartel, has applied for early retirement from the Malaysian Armed Forces, effective Jan 1.

Defence minister Khaled Nordin said Hafizuddeain’s lawyer had formally submitted the request to the ministry.

He said the early retirement would pave the way for the identification and appointment of a new armed forces chief, a position Hafizuddeain was originally slated to assume.

“The candidate will be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for approval. This process will take some time,” he told reporters after giving his New Year’s speech at Wisma Perwira here today.

“This is also among the reasons he requested early retirement… to allow the position of chief of armed forces to be filled.”

Hafizuddeain was placed on leave following claims of “large cash inflows” into the bank accounts of a senior military officer and his family members, allegedly transferred from accounts belonging to firms that had obtained military contracts.

His promotion to armed forces chief was postponed pending the investigation, while the post of army chief was taken over by Azhan Othman, effective Jan 1.

Hafizuddeain and his two wives have been remanded by MACC to assist in the probe.

MACC is also investigating the owners of 26 companies connected to the contracts, after saying that several companies had repeatedly secured high-value military contracts since 2023.

The anti-graft agency has obtained a five-day remand order for 17 company directors suspected of paying bribes to senior army officers in exchange for supply and maintenance projects.