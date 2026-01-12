Hold officials to account for non-functioning CCTVs, say activists

It was recently revealed that only 28% of CCTVs in schools were functional. (File pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Two activists have called upon school managements and the education ministry to be held accountable following the revelation that only 28% of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in schools nationwide are functional.

Child rights activist Hartini Zainudin and education activist Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said that the ministry is accountable for policy, funding, and oversight, while schools are responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of these CCTVs.

They also suggested that parents file complaints or consider taking legal action.

“A failure at either level puts students at risk,” Noor Azimah, the chairman of the Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia, told FMT.

Hartini said the ministry needs to take a greater share of accountability given its leadership responsibilities; the 28% functionality rate of these CCTVs “indicated systemic failure and not isolated school-level lapses.”

“School management cannot be blamed without adequate resources, clear SOPs, and timely technical support- who audits, how often, and what happens when systems fail,” Hartini said.

On Friday, education minister Fadhlina Sidek said the low rate has jeopardised parental and community confidence, and required immediate action by the ministry and school management, when revealing the number of functioning CCTVs.

She also said state education departments, district education offices and all schools have been instructed to ensure that their CCTVs are functioning, adding that the ministry is adding another 300 CCTVs in selected schools nationwide.

Hartini and Noor Azimuth said the low numbers of functioning CCTVs called into question the schools’ commitment in ensuring student safety , at a time when violent crimes are happening on school grounds.

They also said the parents’ trust in these schools would likely erode following Fadhlina’s revelation.

Both activists said the low percentage of functioning CCTVs reflected a poor culture of maintenance in the country, that goes beyond schools.

Hartini, however, added that there was a recurring pattern in public infrastructure where systems are installed, often at great cost, but not maintained, monitored, or upgraded.

“Maintenance is treated as optional rather than essential,” the Yayasan Chow Kit founder said.

Parents must act

Both Hartini and Noor Azimah called on parents to file complaints with the state education departments and district education offices regarding the security lapses in their schools.

Noor Azimah, also suggested that parents pursue legal action or demand independent investigations if negligence has been proven at their schools.

Hartini, on the other hand, proposed for parents to raise the matter with their respective MPs and state representatives, should repeated complaints be ignored.