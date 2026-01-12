MACC to continue taking statement from senior armed forces officer

MACC chief Azam Baki yesterday said the officer arrived at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya at 11am.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will continue taking a statement from a senior Malaysian Armed Forces official today as part of its investigation into the alleged abuse of funds allocated for asset procurement.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the officer was allowed to leave the anti-graft agency’s headquarters at around midnight, after over 12 hours of questioning.

“He is expected to return this morning to continue providing his statement,” he told reporters.

Azam said yesterday that the officer arrived at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya at 11am.

MACC is reportedly investigating a senior officer in his 50s on suspicion of being involved in the misappropriation of funds meant for arms purchases.

Its probe into an alleged army procurement cartel led to the arrest of former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan, who was slated to take over as head of the armed forces, and his two wives to assist in the probe.

MACC is also investigating the owners of 26 companies connected to military procurement contracts allegedly involving a senior army officer.

Several companies are said to have repeatedly secured high-value military contracts since 2023 through bribes.