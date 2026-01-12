MACC to publish book on decade-long 1MDB probe

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the anti-graft agency is waiting for the full written judgment of the 1MDB case involving Najib Razak before proceeding with publication.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is expected to publish a book chronicling its decade-long probe into the 1MDB scandal, including court judgments related to the case.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the book would serve as a public document to give all parties a better understanding of the case and correct the perceptions that arose during the course of the trial, Berita Harian reported.

“MACC wants it to be public reading material so that society can understand the case, because today people tend to draw conclusions based on brief information from social media. They reach conclusions without the actual facts.

“For example, in relation to the Arab prince. In reality, based on the testimony, we ourselves do not know who this so-called prince is. Is he really a prince? All of this is recorded in the court documents,” he was quoted as saying.

Azam added that the anti-graft agency was waiting for the full written judgment of the case before proceeding with publication.

In December, the High Court in Putrajaya found former prime minister Najib Razak guilty on all 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering in his 1MDB case.

Najib had stood trial on four counts of abuse of power and 21 of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion in 1MDB funds deposited in his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

Najib’s lawyer, Farhan Shafee, later confirmed that his client had filed a notice of appeal against his conviction and sentence.