Man arrested over upside-down Jalur Gemilang in Johor

PETALING JAYA : Police arrested a 38-year-old foreign national today after the Jalur Gemilang was flown upside down at an office premises in Kulai, Johor, yesterday.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the suspect has been remanded for three days to assist in an investigation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect has no prior criminal record and tested negative for drugs.

Rahaman said the authorities found out about the matter after coming across a viral video of the incident at 4pm yesterday.

He added that the case is being investigated under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963, the Minor Offences Act 1955, and the Immigration Act 1959/1963.