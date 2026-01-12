Sabah politician jailed 16 months, fined for molesting Unduk Ngadau contestant

In a separate hearing on Dec 19, 2025, Phillip Among was sentenced to eight months’ jail and a RM5,000 fine for molesting a teenage girl four years ago. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The magistrates’ court in Kota Kinabalu has sentenced a Sabah politician to 16 months’ jail and a RM14,000 fine for molesting an Unduk Ngadau beauty pageant contestant four years ago.

Magistrate Marilyn Kelvin found Phillip Among, 53, guilty on all four charges, ruling that the defence had failed to raise any reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case, Sabah Media reported.

For the first, second and fourth charges, the court jailed Among for nine months and fined him RM3,000 for each charge, or eight months’ jail in default.

For the third charge, he was sentenced to 16 months’ jail and fined RM5,000, or eight months’ jail in default.

The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently from today, meaning that Among will serve 16 months in prison and pay a total fine of RM14,000.

The court also allowed a stay of execution of the jail sentence pending an appeal to the High Court, but ordered the fines to be paid today.

Among, a suspended Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) member, was accused of molesting the pageant participant at several locations, including Asia City, inside a moving vehicle, and at an office in Metro Town, between 2pm and 10pm on May 19, 2021.

On Dec 19, 2025, Among was also sentenced to eight months’ jail and a RM5,000 fine for molesting a teenage girl four years ago.