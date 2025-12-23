Lorry attendant jailed 2 years for hurting wife with rubber hose, hanger

The accused pleaded guilty at the Putrajaya magistrates’ court to hurting his wife at their home in Precinct 9, Putrajaya, last month. (Pexels pic)

PUTRAJAYA : A lorry attendant, who has two previous convictions, was sentenced to two years’ jail after he pleaded guilty to injuring his wife with a rubber hose and a plastic hanger.

Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah ordered 40-year-old Faisalrullah Omar Zuki’s jail term to run from the date of his arrest.

He was accused of hurting Nor Hasyimah Ahmad at their home in Precinct 9, here, between 6pm and 6.30pm on Nov 13.

The charge was framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, read together with Section 326A, which doubles the maximum jail term for causing hurt to family members.

Section 324 provides for a jail term extending to 10 years, a fine, whipping or any two of such punishments, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Faizah Khalilah Zaberi urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence, given that this was a domestic violence case.

“The accused caused severe bodily injuries to his wife. The sentence must commensurate with the gravity of the offence,” she said.

She also pointed out that the accused’s two previous convictions also involved causing hurt to others.

Lawyer K Narandra, who represented Faisalrullah, urged the court to impose a fine instead of a jail term as the couple have five children, including three with special needs.

Nor Hasyimah, a customer service worker with a government agency here, lodged a police report on Nov 13, leading to her husband’s arrest on the same day.

He was charged after a short remand but sent to prison as he could not post bail.