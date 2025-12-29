Girl, 7, injured after parents squabble over child maintenance

The incident, captured in a viral video, occurred when the girl was sent to her mother’s house by her father, the woman’s ex-husband. (Freepik pic)

PETALING JAYA : A seven-year-old girl was injured after she was allegedly pushed down by her own father in an incident in Gombak last night.

The incident is believed to be linked to a dispute over child maintenance (nafkah) and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Police received a report at 10.33am today, Berita Harian reported.

Gombak deputy police chief Abang Kaderi Abang Wasli said the incident occurred at about 11.47pm on Sunday in Taman Scientex Kundang Jaya, Kundang. This was just after a 34-year-old man sent the child back to his former wife’s house.

“The incident is believed to have stemmed from a disagreement over child maintenance payment. The man acted aggressively towards his ex-wife, causing her injuries.”

The man is also said to have pushed down his seven-year-old daughter, causing her to suffer injuries to her knee.

Abang Kaderi said investigations have begun under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act for physical or emotional abuse.

Members of the public with information related to the incident are urged to contact investigating officer Amirul Sharit at 016-674 0989 or the Gombak police operations room at 03-6126 2222.

In the 15-second video of the incident, a woman can be heard saying, “Look at this, hitting a child,” as a man is seen entering a car while a child cries in the background.

The man then steps out of the car, shouts expletives and hits the person (believed to be his ex-wife) filming the incident.