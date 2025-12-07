Alleged assault by husband leads to car chase

Cheras police chief Aidil Bolhassan said an investigation is being held for voluntarily causing hurt and domestic violence.

PETALING JAYA : Police have launched an investigation into an alleged case of domestic violence involving a married couple in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, which escalated into a car chase.

Cheras police chief Aidil Bolhassan said a 26-year-old teacher lodged a report at about noon on Friday, claiming that she had been beaten by her husband at their home in Salak Selatan.

She left the house by pretending she was going to take out the trash before escaping with the help of her brother, who picked her up in his car.

“However, her husband chased them all the way to Jalan Kampung Pasir Pantai Dalam.

“The husband rammed into the back of their car twice, nearly causing it to spin, but they managed to escape via the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway,” Aidil said in a statement.

He said an investigation is being held for voluntarily causing hurt and domestic violence.