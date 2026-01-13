Jaim ordered to probe claims of ‘gay-friendly’ hotel in Melaka

Religious affairs executive councillor Rahmad Mariman said he has ordered Jaim to look into the claims and that a statement will be issued soon. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Melaka Islamic religious affairs department (Jaim) will investigate allegations of a “gay-friendly” hotel in the state.

Religious affairs executive councillor Rahmad Mariman said he had ordered Jaim to look into the claims made online, and that an official press statement would be issued soon, Berita Harian reported.

Claims that the hotel listed itself as “gay-friendly” on its website had drawn concern and jibes from netizens on social media.

This also followed public scrutiny of the “Glamping with Pride” event organised by a pro-LGBT NGO, which led to a police investigation and calls for the organiser to scrap the event.

Jejaka, the NGO behind the event, has said that it will proceed as planned in Hulu Langat this weekend.