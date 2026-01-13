MCMC mulling legal action against X over user safety, says Fahmi

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said social media platform X is being assessed for possible legal action over the alleged failure to protect users in Malaysia.

SHAH ALAM : Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil says the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is considering legal action against social media platform X for failing to ensure user safety.

“They are weighing taking X to court,” Fahmi said at an event here.

He compared the potential move to MCMC’s lawsuit last year against the Telegram messaging platform and two channels for allegedly disseminating harmful content that could erode public trust in institutions and threaten social order.

Last November, MCMC secured a judgment against two purported “whistleblower” channels in a lawsuit involving them and Telegram.

The judgment was entered in default after the channels – Edisi Siasat and Edisi Khas – failed to respond to MCMC’s legal action.

The court previously issued an Erinford injunction restraining Telegram from republishing harmful content and ordering the shutdown of accounts carrying material capable of undermining public trust in institutions and threatening social stability.

This follows MCMC’s move on Sunday to impose a temporary restriction on access to Elon Musk’s Grok artificial intelligence chatbot.

The tool developed by xAI had been repeatedly misused to generate sexually obscene, offensive and non-consensually manipulated images.

MCMC said some of this content involved women and even minors, and that its use had continued despite regulatory engagement and formal notices issued to xAI LLC and its parent company X Corp.