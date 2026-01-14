Sabah DAP Youth slams Yusof’s appointment as SDB chairman

Sabah DAP Youth chief Chan Loong Wei said the appointment of Dr Yusof Yacob raises concerns over integrity, public trust, and the credibility of the state government.

PETALING JAYA : Sabah DAP Youth has criticised the appointment of former Sindumin assemblyman Dr Yusof Yacob as chairman of state-linked company Sabah Development Bhd (SDB).

Its chief, Chan Loong Wei, urged the Sabah government and chief minister Hajiji Noor to reconsider the appointment, noting that Yusof is facing an ongoing court case.

“Appointing an individual with an active court case to a GLC board raises serious concerns over integrity, public trust, and the credibility of the government,” Chan said in a statement today.

Yusof is standing trial on a charge of receiving a RM200,000 bribe from controversial businessman Albert Tei.

Chan said appointing individuals involved in ongoing court cases would only erode public confidence and raise questions about the authorities’ commitment to transparency and good governance.

“Reform must be reflected through action, otherwise, such appointments will only undermine public trust and the integrity of the administration,” he said.

He said the appointment was also not in line with the aspirations expressed by the chief minister himself in the restructuring of Sabah’s GLCs to strengthen corporate governance and accountability.

In December, Hajiji said the heads of Sabah’s GLCs and statutory bodies must file performance reports to the chief minister every three months, or risk reassignment or termination of service.

On a separate occasion, he also said the Sabah government would conduct a comprehensive revamp of the leadership of its GLCs to bolster corporate governance and accountability while driving the state government’s Sabah Maju Jaya goals.

The media had reported Yusof’s appointment as the new SDB chairman, replacing Frankie Poon.

SDB is a state government-linked firm under the Sabah finance ministry and the chief minister’s department.