Muhyiddin’s resignation as PN chairman final, says Bersatu leader

Bersatu Supreme Council member Zainol Fadzi Paharudin said PN’s central committee should decide on Muhyiddin Yassin’s successor as chairman of the coalition. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as Perikatan Nasional chairman effective Jan 1 is final, a Bersatu Supreme Council member said, despite attempts by certain quarters to persuade him to rescind it.

Zainol Fadzi Paharudin said those who were attempting to coax the Bersatu president to withdraw his resignation did so out of fear that the posts they held would be jeopardised if Muhyiddin no longer led PN.

In a statement today, Zainol also pointed out that PAS had expressed its readiness to lead PN, and that its leaders had made this known to Muhyiddin during meetings with him.

“Let PN’s central committee make the decision (on Muhyiddin’s successor) in line with PN’s constitution,” he said.

Zainol’s statement follows a news report which quoted a source from PAS as saying Muhyiddin could be reappointed as PN chairman as the Islamic party was struggling to come to a consensus on a successor.

However, PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad dismissed the report, describing the allegations as “propaganda” created by irresponsible parties.

Muhyiddin had announced his decision to step down as PN chairman on Dec 30.

His announcement followed the political crisis in Perlis, which saw PAS’s Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli resign as menteri besar, with Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah replacing him in the post.

Earlier this week, Muhyiddin said he was more than willing to hand over the PN chairmanship to PAS. However, he said Bersatu’s stand was that the next PN chairman should be the president of a party.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang previously laid claim to the PN chairmanship on behalf of his party, although he was said to have ruled out taking up the post himself because of health reasons.

Among the figures touted as Muhyiddin’s possible successor were PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is also the Terengganu menteri besar.