Muhyiddin masterstroke exposes PAS’s leadership vacuum

From P Ramasamy

I rarely agree with political analyst and academic Tajuddin Rasdi, whom I consider an establishment figure.

However, on his assessment of how the Bersatu president and former Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman outsmarted PAS, I find myself in agreement.

Muhyiddin’s resignation as PN chairman was precipitated by the Perlis incident and mounting internal problems within Bersatu and, more significantly, within PAS.

His resignation disrupted the political trajectory of PN, especially at a time when preparations are under way for the upcoming state and federal elections.

PAS may enjoy an edge over Bersatu in terms of electoral strength. However, political coalitions in Malaysia – particularly opposition coalitions – must be led by leaders with proven leadership qualities and experience in holding national office.

Compared with Muhyiddin, a former prime minister, no leader within PAS possesses any comparable political experience or leadership credentials.

By resigning as PN chairman, Muhyiddin effectively challenged PAS to assume leadership of the opposition coalition.

For PAS, despite its superior electoral strength, this advantage alone has proven insufficient to provide credible and effective leadership for PN.

PAS may boast skilled religious orators and scholars, but such attributes are inadequate for leading a national political coalition.

Even with strong support from Malay-Muslims, such backing alone is insufficient for PAS to provide national leadership in a plural society.

Following Muhyiddin’s resignation, it became evident that no PAS leader was capable of filling the vacuum left by his departure as PN chairman.

Contrary to claims that PAS is a united party, it is beset by internal factions. This internal fragmentation explains PAS’s inability to reach a consensus on who should lead PN.

Muhyiddin’s resignation was a brilliant political masterstroke. It threw the challenge squarely at PAS to take over the chairmanship.

Unfortunately for PAS, despite its electoral superiority, it lacks a suitable candidate to assume the vacant position.

It appears that the political ball kicked away by Muhyiddin has now returned to his side of the field.

Unlike PAS, which is widely perceived as acting against the interests of non-Malays, Bersatu’s presence within PN was seen as a bridge between the coalition and non-Malay communities.

In this respect, Muhyiddin, with his extensive experience as a former Barisan Nasional minister and later as prime minister, was viewed as a moderate figure, positioned between hardline ethnic and religious elements within PN and the non-Malay electorate.

Even prior to his resignation, Muhyiddin had initiated the formation of Ikatan Prihatin Rakyat (IPR), a broad-based opposition coalition comprising 12 political parties.

PAS is represented within IPR. This loose coalition is undoubtedly Muhyiddin’s brainchild.

At the recent meeting, Urimai was represented by its secretary-general, Satees Muniandy.

Muhyiddin is a shrewd politician who understands the dynamics of Malaysian politics well.

He recognises that without a credible leader at the helm of PN, the coalition will struggle to attract non-Malay support. Without the backing of Chinese and Indian voters, PN can bid farewell to any aspiration of national power.

Regrettably, PAS’s brand of religious politics continues to alienate non-Malays.

Support among Chinese and Indian communities for the PH-led ruling coalition may be declining, but ironically, PAS’s political approach appears to be reinvigorating the DAP.

If PAS were to moderate its political narrative, the DAP would find it difficult to justify its continued relevance.

Ultimately, Muhyiddin’s resignation from PN has demonstrated to PAS that leadership matters if the opposition genuinely seeks to capture national power.

Religious and racial rhetoric must be subordinated for the broader interests of the country.

P Ramasamy is chairman of Urimai and a former Penang deputy chief minister.

The view shared are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.