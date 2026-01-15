Factory worker charged with concealing RM190K belonging to pensioner

Koay Boon Huat was charged in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court with concealing the money belonging to the 81-year-old pensioner by depositing it into his bank account.

KUALA LUMPUR : A factory worker pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to a charge of dishonestly concealing RM190,000 belonging to a pensioner.

Koay Boon Huat, 30, was charged with concealing the money belonging to the 81-year-old pensioner by depositing it into his bank account.

The offence, under Section 424 of the Penal Code, was allegedly committed in Sri Hartamas, Brickfields, here between Sept 5 and Sept 17, 2025.

Koay faces imprisonment of up to five years, a fine or both if convicted.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed Koay, who was unrepresented, bail of RM12,000 with one surety and set Feb 25 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Zulhilmi Latif.