Media council, CIJ slam doxxing of journo over controversial question

The Malaysian Media Council underscored the importance of journalists upholding critical thinking in their reporting, including in the framing of questions and narratives. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Media Council and Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) today hit out at the doxxing of a journalist who sparked controversy at a recent forum.

In a statement, the council said such actions placed media practitioners at risk, violated their privacy, safety and basic human rights, and undermined the fundamental role of journalism in a democratic society.

It said no journalist should be subjected to personal harm or intimidation, regardless of disagreement over their work.

“We also urge all parties to exercise restraint and for cooler heads to prevail,” it said.

The council also acknowledged the steps taken by FMT to address the issue and to publicly account for its handling of the situation, in line with the principles of transparency and editorial responsibility.

“At the same time, the council underscores the importance of journalists upholding critical thinking in their reporting, including in the framing of questions and narratives.”

CIJ meanwhile expressed concern that social media users had taken it upon themselves to reveal personal information about the journalist in addition to using “inflammatory, racist and dehumanising speech”.

CIJ executive director Wathshlah G Naidu said these actions amounted to viable threats against the journalist.

She also said that inciting violence, harassing and doxxing was a direct violation of a person’s basic human rights and undermined the safety of individuals and media workers in Malaysia.

“No amount of dissatisfaction or criticism towards a journalist’s manner of carrying out their duty warrants an attack on their safety and privacy.

“We must unequivocally condemn all forms of doxing, harassment and threats directed at journalists,” Naidu said in a statement.

She also said that accountability must be pursued through the appropriate and legitimate channels such as the Malaysian Media Council, not through online mob behaviour or the weaponisation of personal data.

FMT, which apologised for the distress caused by the journalist, also took disciplinary action following the controversy.

It also found that the journalist who attended the public lecture featuring UK politician George Galloway had not used the word “apartheid” at the forum, contrary to claims on social media.