IJM confirms visit by MACC, LHDN to company office

MACC is looking into allegations of a RM2.5 billion money laundering scheme involving top IJM Corp Bhd executives. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : IJM Corp Bhd (IJM) has confirmed that officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) paid a visit to the company’s office today as part of their investigations.

The construction company said it is cooperating fully with the authorities and assured stakeholders that business operations are continuing as usual.

“The company is committed to upholding strong standards of corporate governance, transparency and integrity.

“The company will continue to monitor developments in this matter and will make timely disclosures should there be any material updates,” it said in a Bursa Malaysia filing today.

Earlier today, news portal Scoop quoted a source as saying MACC is looking into allegations of a RM2.5 billion money laundering scheme involving top IJM executives.

A source said two officials had been identified by MACC as “persons of interest”, but both were currently overseas.

The investigation was launched after the UK’s Serious Fraud Office probed suspected corruption and money laundering involving multibillion ringgit investments involving the duo.

Bernama later reported MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki as confirming that an investigation into IJM is under way and that further details would be disclosed from time to time.