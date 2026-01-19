Kelantan Bersatu chief expecting ‘surprise’ new PN chairman

Kelantan Bersatu chief Kamaruddin Nor said two PAS leaders have been linked to the post, which has been vacant since Jan 1. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Kelantan Bersatu chief Kamaruddin Nor expects Perikatan Nasional (PN) to make a surprising decision on who the coalition’s next chairman will be.

Kamaruddin said two PAS leaders had been linked to the post, which has been vacant since Jan 1, when Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down.

“To me, there’s no need to play guessing games as to who will be filling the position. However, I am expecting a surprise. We shall wait and see,” he said, according to Berita Harian.

He added that whoever is selected, Kelantan Bersatu would accept the PN Supreme Council’s decision.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang previously laid claim to the PN chairmanship for the Islamic party, though he was said to have turned down the position.

The two figures widely linked to the post are Hadi’s deputy, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, and PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, the Terengganu menteri besar.

PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin had backed Tuan Ibrahim over Samsuri, saying the PAS deputy president was the most qualified person for the post and was also a moderate and composed leader who “doesn’t cause issues for the party”.

The PN Supreme Council is expected to meet soon to select the coalition’s new chairman.