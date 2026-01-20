AG calls for swift completion of tahfiz student’s murder probe

Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar said no deadline has been set for the police to conclude the probe, although the investigation must be completed as quickly as possible.

PETALING JAYA : The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has urged the police to promptly conclude the reinvestigation into the case of Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman, who was believed to have been murdered at a tahfiz school in 2013.

Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar said investigations, following the discovery of DNA from several male persons on items of evidence, remained ongoing, Berita Harian reported.

“The AGC returned the investigation papers to the police to trace the owners of the DNA, and the cops have yet to resubmit the findings of their probe.

“We have not set a specific deadline, but requested the police to complete this reinvestigation as quickly as possible,” he was quoted as saying.

He also said that he was not at liberty to comment further on the police probe.

On Jan 7, Wan Faris’s mother Ruhani Hussin said almost five months had passed since her son’s case was reopened in August last year but she had received no updates.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said in November that statements from 68 witnesses had been recorded as part of the renewed probe into the Form 4 student’s death.

On Dec 8, Dusuki said his office would review the findings once the probe concludes to determine what factors, criminal or otherwise, contributed to Wan Faris’s death.

The teenager was found dead in a dormitory toilet at Maahad Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman in Kok Lanas, Kelantan, on Dec 14, 2013.

Although the forensic pathologist initially ruled his death as sudden and non-criminal, the coroner’s court ruled in June 2016 that Wan Faris had been murdered.