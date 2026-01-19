Father jailed 16 years for slamming baby daughter to death

The Shah Alam High Court heard that Danial Iman Sharif picked her up from a cushion on the floor and slammed her down, causing the baby’s body to hit the floor.

PETALING JAYA : The Shah Alam High Court today sentenced a man to 16 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to causing the death of his two-month-old daughter by slamming her down four years ago.

Justice Aslam Zainuddin ordered Danial Iman Sharif’s prison term to take effect from the date of his arrest in July 2022, reported Bernama.

Danial was charged with causing his daughter’s death at his home in Bandar Tasik Puteri, Rawang, between July 30, 2022, and July 31, 2022.

The charge was framed under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and a possible fine upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Danial had an argument with his wife that led to a physical altercation on July 29, 2022.

Danial threw away his wife’s mobile phone before she went to sleep at about 2am, leaving their daughter with him in the living room.

While alone with the infant, Danial picked her up from a cushion on the floor and slammed her down, causing the baby’s body to hit the floor.

She began to cry and the wife, who woke up later, fed her.

At 4.30pm the following day, the wife heard the baby crying continuously and felt uneasy as this had never happened before.

Two days later, the accused yanked the victim’s hand, pressed her stomach, and slammed her onto a cushion on the floor because he was feeling stressed.

The baby’s head hit the corner of a table, injuring her.

The wife noticed that the baby’s lips were bleeding and her breathing was shallow. Danial then informed her that their daughter had “fallen” and hit her lips on a wooden pallet table.

She then asked the accused to take their child to a clinic.

Investigations revealed the cause of death was intracranial haemorrhage (bleeding in the brain) caused by blunt force trauma when the accused slammed her down on the floor.