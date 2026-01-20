Two IJM execs among 9 summoned in money laundering probe

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki urged the public not to speculate or make negative assumptions about the case.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned nine people, including two top executives of IJM Corp Bhd, to provide statements regarding allegations of a RM2.5 billion money-laundering scheme.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said they were called in to give statements at the agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya, starting from 10am today.

“The two IJM executives will be questioned today.

“No arrests have been made, and we will conduct a thorough investigation into this case,” he said, according to Berita Harian.

He added that it was too early to comment on the alleged misconduct as MACC needed time to review documents, given that this involved a corporate matter and the investigation only began yesterday.

“We can’t possibly interview dozens of people all in one day. Give us time, as this involves corporate issues,” he said, urging the public not to speculate or make negative assumptions about the case.

Yesterday, the media quoted a source as saying that two officials at IJM had been identified by MACC as “persons of interest” in its probe, but that both were currently overseas.

The investigation was launched after the UK’s Serious Fraud Office probed suspected corruption and money laundering involving multi-billion ringgit investments involving the duo.

The anti-graft agency was reportedly looking into the possibility of share price manipulation in connection with the money laundering case.

It is said that the case could derail Sunway Bhd’s proposed acquisition of IJM in a mega cash-and-shares deal worth over RM11 billion.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing last week, Sunway said it had served notice of its conditional voluntary takeover offer on the IJM board to acquire all of the 3.5 billion IJM shares at RM3.15 a share.