MRT Corp marks major milestone in RTS Link construction

The Bukit Chagar station’s façade taking shape against the Johor Bahru skyline. (MRT Corp pic)

PETALING JAYA : MRT Corp today marked a major milestone for the RTS Link project with the completion of the inner facade steel bands at Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru.

These steel bands form the station’s roof, providing permanent protection over the platforms and defining the station’s structure, as the project moves closer to its planned service launch on Dec 31.

With the roof in place, the temporary protective shelter above the tracks could be removed, allowing contractors to work more freely and advance platform, architectural, and systems installations more efficiently, MRT Corp said.

The completion of the inner bands also allows facade works to enter their final phase, with external cladding and glass installation now under way.

“This milestone goes beyond completing a physical structure. It reflects how national infrastructure can promote Malaysian capability, collaboration, and excellence,” said MRT Corp CEO Zarif Hashim.

“The iconic facade will be a landmark for Johor Bahru and a world-class rail station, made even more meaningful as its design, fabrication, and installation were carried out entirely by Malaysian contractors.”

The facade was designed as a gateway to Johor Bahru and a symbol of the close Malaysia-Singapore relationship.

Its concept was selected through a national architectural competition in 2020, with MRT Corp and a Hong Kong consultant confirming its feasibility.

The roof measures 50m high, 200m long, and 50m wide, incorporating 16 steel bands, a rainscreen system, a skylight, and a spire. More than 40,000 sq m of fabrication capacity across facilities in Bentong, Seremban, and Tapah were used to meet engineering and quality standards.

As the project enters its final phase, MRT Corp said it remained focused on operational readiness to ensure the RTS Link was delivered safely and on schedule.

The 4km RTS Link shuttle connects Bukit Chagar station to Singapore’s Woodlands North Station and is expected to serve up to 10,000 passengers an hour for each direction at peak times.