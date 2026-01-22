Hamzah dares Umno to reiterate objection to Urban Renewal Bill

Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin has asked Umno MPs if their party remains opposed to the Urban Renewal Bill.

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional (PN) has challenged Umno MPs to state their current stand on the Urban Renewal Bill as the opposition prepares to consolidate their objection to the proposed legislation.

Taking note that Umno had previously voiced its objection to the bill, opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin said he wanted to know if the party remains committed to its earlier stance or if it has changed its mind.

“On Tuesday, I pointed out that my friends from Umno previously disagreed with the blue bill and asked the government to withdraw it. But today, it seems to me like it will be brought back,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building today.

Hamzah was responding to an announcement by housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming earlier this week that the government is prepared to retable the bill for its second reading in the Dewan Rakyat.

In his announcement, Nga had stressed that the Urban Renewal Act was essential to address issues faced by residents living in dilapidated and unsafe buildings.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said PN will organise a town hall meeting with NGOs, representatives of the four PN-led states and other stakeholders to consolidate their stance on the bill.

The second reading of the bill was initially scheduled for Aug 28 but it was postponed due to objections and concerns raised by both Barisan Nasional (BN) and PKR MPs, largely over consent thresholds for redevelopment.

Critics of the bill, which seeks to replace outdated legislation and regulations governing the redevelopment of dilapidated urban areas, say the lowered consent thresholds may undermine the rights of residents in the minority by forcing them to comply with the majority of residents who wish to have their areas redeveloped.

In August last year, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi urged Nga to delay the tabling of the bill or risk tarnishing the government’s image by having the bill shot down in the Dewan Rakyat.

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had also stressed the need to expand consultations with state governments, local residents and urban planning experts before the bill is tabled again.