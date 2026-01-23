2 more pairs book semi-final slots at Indonesia Masters

Pearly Tan-M Thinaah are hoping to end Malaysia’s 15-year title drought in the women’s doubles category at the Indonesia Masters. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah and mixed doubles duo Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei have qualified for the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters.

Their victories capped a good day for Malaysia, which earlier saw national women’s singles shuttler K Letshanaa secure her first-ever semi-final berth in a World Tour Super 500 event.

It was also the second consecutive semi-final appearance for Pearly-Thinaah after last week’s India Open.

They took just 29 minutes to win 21-15, 21-9 in their quarter-final match against South Korean duo Kim Yu Jung-Lee Yu Lim at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

Tomorrow, they will take on the winners of the match between Taiwan’s Hsu Ya Ching-Sung Yu Hsuan and Lanny Tria Mayasari-Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia.

The world No 2 pair will be hoping to end Malaysia’s 15-year title drought in the women’s doubles category, which was last won in 2011 by Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei.

Reigning world champions Tang Jie-Ee Wei defeated the Singapore-Indonesian combination of Terry Hee-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-16, 21-19 in 37 minutes, in their first-ever meeting.

The world No 4 duo will face either China’s Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui or Danish pair Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Boje in the last four tomorrow.