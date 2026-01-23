Giant-killer Letshanaa does it again in Jakarta

K Letshanaa has now won three matches against higher-ranked opponents at the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National women’s singles shuttler K Letshanaa produced another upset at the Indonesia Masters today after defeating a higher-ranked opponent to secure her first semi-final in a World Tour Super 500 event.

Letshanaa, ranked world No 42, overcame Taiwan’s 37th-ranked Huang Yu Hsun 21-17, 21-18 in a 38-minute quarter-final encounter at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta today.

She stunned Canada’s world No 12 Michelle Li 21-14, 21-14 yesterday, having earlier defeated Taiwan’s 34th-ranked player, Hsu Wen-chi, 9-21, 21-12, 22-20 in the opening round.

In the semi-final tomorrow, Letshanaa will meet Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam.

It will be her first semi-final appearance in the World Tour championships after qualifying for the quarter-final stage three times.

The winners in the singles category will take home US$37,500, and the runners-up US$19,000. The semi-finalists will receive US$7,250, and quarter-finalists US$3,000.