Giant-killer Letshanaa does it again in Jakarta

Letshanaa, ranked world No 42, overcame Taiwan’s 37th-ranked Huang Yu Hsun 21-17, 21-18 in a 38-minute quarter-final encounter at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta today.
She stunned Canada’s world No 12 Michelle Li 21-14, 21-14 yesterday, having earlier defeated Taiwan’s 34th-ranked player, Hsu Wen-chi, 9-21, 21-12, 22-20 in the opening round.
In the semi-final tomorrow, Letshanaa will meet Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam.
It will be her first semi-final appearance in the World Tour championships after qualifying for the quarter-final stage three times.
The winners in the singles category will take home US$37,500, and the runners-up US$19,000. The semi-finalists will receive US$7,250, and quarter-finalists US$3,000.