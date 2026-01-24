MIC to discuss joining PN despite prior approval

MIC president SA Vigneswaran said MIC will hold a central working committee meeting soon to decide on its future.

SHAH ALAM : MIC will convene a meeting to discuss its formal entry into Perikatan Nasional, party president SA Vigneswaran said today, even though PN has approved the party’s application.

Vikneswaran said he would chair the meeting soon, but did not give a specific date.

“I will discuss the matter with the central working committee to join PN. We will meet very soon and announce the date,” he told reporters at an event in Bukit Kemuning today.

On Thursday, former PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin confirmed that the coalition had approved MIC’s application to join.

Muhyiddin said PN had agreed to accept MIC as early as last year and was waiting for the party to make its move.

Talk of MIC leaving Barisan Nasional had been going on for some time, especially after the party’s 79th annual general assembly last November when delegates approved a motion empowering the leadership to consider such a move amid dissatisfaction over the party’s role and relevance.

Several Umno leaders, however, have repeatedly dismissed the speculation. BN secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir said the coalition had received no official notification from MIC and insisted it remained part of BN.