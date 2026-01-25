Businessman loses RM1.25 million to syndicate posing as international investment firm

The 50-year-old victim signed up for an investment programme offered by a firm known as ‘JMC’ after seeing an advertisement on Facebook. (AFP pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A businessman lost RM1.25 million after falling victim to a scam by a syndicate posing as a Hong Kong-based international finance and investment firm, Bukit Aman’s commercial crime investigation department said.

The 50-year-old victim, police said, signed up for an investment programme offered by a firm known as “JMC” after seeing an advertisement on Facebook, Bernama reported.

The victim was added to a WhatsApp group and subsequently asked to download the “TRADEJMC” app, which displayed profits of up to RM16.7 million.

“Swayed by the profits supposedly made, the victim carried out 23 transfers totalling RM1.25 million into several third-party bank accounts between October and December 2025,” Bernama quoted the department as saying.

The bank accounts were registered under the names of JMC M Trading Venture, JMC Top Trading, JCG Entire Trading Sdn Bhd and JMC Flex Solution.

The victim, however, suspected something was amiss when he was asked to pay an additional withdrawal fee of RM4.5 million, equivalent to 30% of the displayed profits.

He then filed a police report on Jan 6 after realising the investment scheme had no connection to a legitimate firm with a similar name.

The department said at least 20 reports had been lodged against “JMC M Trading Venture”.

It also said that companies registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia did not guarantee secure transactions, as registered corporate or business accounts could also be misused as mule accounts for investment fraud activities.

The public is therefore advised to check the department’s Semakmule portal at semakmule.rmp.gov.my before conducting any transaction.

The department also warned the public against being lured by social media investment advertisements guaranteeing quick and unrealistically high returns, adding that “red flags” to look out for include unauthorised apps, instructions to transfer funds to third-party accounts, and restrictions on withdrawing profits.