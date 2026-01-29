E-hailing drivers can now renew motor vehicle licences for under 6 months

The transport ministry said e-hailing motor vehicle licences could be renewed for a minimum of one month and up to a maximum of 12 months. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : E-hailing drivers will be allowed to renew their motor vehicle licences for periods shorter than six months, under a revised framework announced by the transport ministry today.

The new policy will take effect from tomorrow.

“E-hailing vehicle owners have the flexibility to renew their licences for one to five months,” it said in a statement.

The ministry said e-hailing motor vehicle licences could be renewed for a minimum of one month, with 12 months being the maximum.

However, it said all license renewals are subject to the shortest validity period of the e-hailing vehicle permit (EVP), motor vehicle inspection centre reports and the remaining validity period of the insurance coverage.

The ministry said this is to address issues faced by e-hailing vehicle owners whose EVPs are expiring in less than six months.